Financial Metrics Check: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s stock clocked out at $30.42, down -5.12% from its previous closing price of $32.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 23.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 23.05.

On December 11, 2024, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $36.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when Mulleady John sold 5,931 shares for $32.79 per share. The transaction valued at 194,460 led to the insider holds 42,550 shares of the business.

John Mulleady bought 5,931 shares of PLAY for $193,173 on Jun 17 ’25. On Dec 26 ’24, another insider, John Mulleady, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $29.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1051801920 and an Enterprise Value of 4504147456. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.839.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLAY is 2.15, which has changed by -0.20089734 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $43.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLAY traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 973870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 132.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAY as of 1749772800 were 8256475 with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 1747267200 on 7035991. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8256475 and a Short% of Float of 61.68.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $565.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.6M to a low estimate of $555M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $557.1MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.41M. There is a high estimate of $479.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $458.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.24B.