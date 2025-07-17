Financial Metrics Check: Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s stock clocked out at $201.83, down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $206.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $207.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $216.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $260 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Gupta Navdeep sold 9,303 shares for $215.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,145 led to the insider holds 87,778 shares of the business.

Gupta Navdeep bought 9,303 shares of DKS for $2,000,138 on Jul 10 ’25. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, Baran Elizabeth H., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 1,830 shares for $204.65 each. As a result, the insider received 374,508 and left with 12,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKS now has a Market Capitalization of 16165149696 and an Enterprise Value of 19366418432. As of this moment, Dicks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.108.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DKS is 1.08, which has changed by -0.07780278 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $254.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKS traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1371640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.44M. Insiders hold about 32.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of 1749772800 were 4459264 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1747267200 on 3707795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4459264 and a Short% of Float of 12.3900004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.513, DKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021889703The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 31.31% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.