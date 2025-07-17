Financial Metrics Check: Excelerate Energy Inc (EE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Excelerate Energy Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.32, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $26.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.39 million shares were traded. EE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.34 and its Current Ratio is at 3.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On January 07, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $31.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 30, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EE now has a Market Capitalization of 3000953600 and an Enterprise Value of 2433910528. As of this moment, Excelerate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.518 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.263.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EE is 1.40, which has changed by 0.37596703 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EE has reached a high of $32.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.61%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EE traded 403.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 468950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.74M. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.99% stake in the company. Shares short for EE as of 1749772800 were 1971104 with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 1747267200 on 1737067. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1971104 and a Short% of Float of 8.28.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.205, EE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007712566