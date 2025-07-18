Financial Metrics Check: Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Longevity Health Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.32, down -25.26% from its previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$25.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. XAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XAGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 ’24 when Upton Richard A bought 5,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,336 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Gregory Kathryn bought 1,260 shares of XAGE for $643 on Sep 06 ’24. The Director now owns 22,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Sep 06 ’24, another insider, Sturgeon Patrick A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,261 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 643 and bolstered with 18,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAGE now has a Market Capitalization of 4337237 and an Enterprise Value of 2536608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.524 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.503.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XAGE is 0.49, which has changed by -0.9419956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XAGE has reached a high of $47.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XAGE traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 244010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.84M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.46% stake in the company. Shares short for XAGE as of 1749772800 were 12159 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 35838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12159 and a Short% of Float of 1.7000000000000002.

