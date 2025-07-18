Financial Metrics Check: Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Longevity Health Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.32, down -25.26% from its previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$25.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. XAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.26.

To gain a deeper understanding of XAGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 ’24 when Upton Richard A bought 5,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,336 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Gregory Kathryn bought 1,260 shares of XAGE for $643 on Sep 06 ’24. The Director now owns 22,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Sep 06 ’24, another insider, Sturgeon Patrick A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,261 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 643 and bolstered with 18,051 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAGE now has a Market Capitalization of 4337237 and an Enterprise Value of 2536608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.524 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.503.

The Beta on a monthly basis for XAGE is 0.49, which has changed by -0.9419956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XAGE has reached a high of $47.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.56%.

It appears that XAGE traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 244010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.84M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.46% stake in the company. Shares short for XAGE as of 1749772800 were 12159 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 35838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12159 and a Short% of Float of 1.7000000000000002.

