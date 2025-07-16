Financial Metrics Check: ODP Corporation (ODP)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ODP Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.0, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $18.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. ODP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ODP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on August 23, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On June 23, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 ’24 when Schoppert Wendy Lee bought 3,875 shares for $25.77 per share. The transaction valued at 99,859 led to the insider holds 3,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODP now has a Market Capitalization of 541483200 and an Enterprise Value of 1358394368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.199 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.286.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ODP is 1.38, which has changed by -0.5596441 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ODP has reached a high of $43.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ODP traded 507.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 404590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.68M. Insiders hold about 7.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ODP as of 1749772800 were 4138986 with a Short Ratio of 7.81, compared to 1747267200 on 4962551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4138986 and a Short% of Float of 21.790001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ODP, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-28 with an ex-dividend date of 1582848000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.