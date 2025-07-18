Financial Metrics Check: Oklo Inc (OKLO)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Oklo Inc’s stock clocked out at $67.17, up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $64.37. In other words, the price has increased by $4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.74 million shares were traded. OKLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OKLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.23 and its Current Ratio is at 36.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On July 14, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when DeWitte Jacob sold 300,000 shares for $55.20 per share. The transaction valued at 16,559,180 led to the insider holds 10,105,098 shares of the business.

DeWitte Jacob sold 300,000 shares of OKLO for $16,559,177 on Jun 30 ’25. The Co-Founder, CEO now owns 9,802,108 shares after completing the transaction at $55.20 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Cochran Caroline, who serves as the Co-Founder, COO of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $55.20 each. As a result, the insider received 16,559,180 and left with 10,105,098 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKLO now has a Market Capitalization of 9899581440 and an Enterprise Value of 7594873856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OKLO is 0.58, which has changed by 6.0839953 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OKLO has reached a high of $73.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.14%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OKLO traded 19.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13550540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.74M. Insiders hold about 28.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.25% stake in the company. Shares short for OKLO as of 1749772800 were 13951652 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1747267200 on 15087153. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13951652 and a Short% of Float of 10.040000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0