Financial Metrics Check: Pool Corporation (POOL)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Pool Corporation’s stock clocked out at $292.66, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $292.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. POOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $294.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $286.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 153.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $344.

On January 08, 2024, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $380 to $415.

On December 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $400.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 19, 2023, with a $400 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 ’25 when NEIL JENNIFER M sold 1,223 shares for $315.00 per share. The transaction valued at 385,245 led to the insider holds 9,667 shares of the business.

NEIL JENNIFER M bought 1,223 shares of POOL for $385,245 on Mar 31 ’25. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,500 shares for $348.41 each. As a result, the insider received 9,581,250 and left with 62,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POOL now has a Market Capitalization of 11002611712 and an Enterprise Value of 12233600000. As of this moment, Pool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.325 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POOL is 1.06, which has changed by -0.10602552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has reached a high of $395.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $282.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.47%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POOL traded 622.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 646310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.45M. Insiders hold about 3.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.59% stake in the company. Shares short for POOL as of 1749772800 were 3311781 with a Short Ratio of 5.68, compared to 1747267200 on 3644507. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3311781 and a Short% of Float of 10.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.8, POOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016431041The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.0. The current Payout Ratio is 41.58% for POOL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1747267200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-09-13 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.