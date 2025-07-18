Financial Metrics Check: Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Siyata Mobile Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.37, down -6.02% from its previous closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 41353308 and an Enterprise Value of 15444355. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.316 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYTA is 2.20, which has changed by -0.9676697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $162.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.36%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYTA traded 9.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5156240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.89M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of 1749772800 were 439033 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1747267200 on 715435. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 439033 and a Short% of Float of 4.9399999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

