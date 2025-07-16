Financial Metrics Check: Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s stock clocked out at $72.97, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $74.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.95 million shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.84 and its Current Ratio is at 4.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 ’25 when BRACE PHILIP G bought 10,000 shares for $66.13 per share. The transaction valued at 661,300 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN sold 10,522 shares of SWKS for $926,090 on Nov 11 ’24. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 15,960 shares after completing the transaction at $88.01 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, TERRY ROBERT JOHN, who serves as the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 1,915 shares for $86.82 each. As a result, the insider received 166,260 and left with 14,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWKS now has a Market Capitalization of 10954912768 and an Enterprise Value of 10890624000. As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.756 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWKS is 1.14, which has changed by -0.38324493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWKS traded 3.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2246220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.49M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.45% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of 1749772800 were 13839800 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1747267200 on 16681153. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13839800 and a Short% of Float of 12.2200005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.78, SWKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03735053The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.2. The current Payout Ratio is 74.25% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-27 with an ex-dividend date of 1748304000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.