Financial Metrics Check: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s stock clocked out at $47.19, up 4.73% from its previous closing price of $45.06. In other words, the price has increased by $4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.3999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.64 and its Current Ratio is at 12.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 4,000 shares for $21.55 per share. The transaction valued at 86,200 led to the insider holds 4,005 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 347186272 and an Enterprise Value of 132388624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.185 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.904.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNXP is 1.70, which has changed by -0.29868853 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $130.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNXP traded 928.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 722190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.35M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.77% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of 1749772800 were 1129784 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1747267200 on 908353. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1129784 and a Short% of Float of 15.359998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0