Financial Metrics Check: USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, USA Rare Earth Inc’s stock clocked out at $15.45, up 8.35% from its previous closing price of $14.26. In other words, the price has increased by $8.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.84 million shares were traded. USAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of USAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 29, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1488582784 and an Enterprise Value of 1008125760. As of this moment, USA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USAR is 0.63, which has changed by 0.115819216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USAR has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that USAR traded 2.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2557550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.77M. Insiders hold about 21.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.79% stake in the company. Shares short for USAR as of 1749772800 were 2100290 with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 1747267200 on 1506483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2100290 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0