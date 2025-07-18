Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) was $0.45 for the day, up 11.11% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $11.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. ADIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4603 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.405.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on November 14, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 30, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADIL now has a Market Capitalization of 7099155 and an Enterprise Value of 21810.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADIL is 0.96, which has changed by -0.66964287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADIL has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.73%.

Shares Statistics:

ADIL traded an average of 8.50M shares per day over the past three months and 3519100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.42M. Insiders hold about 8.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.64% stake in the company. Shares short for ADIL as of 1749772800 were 490072 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1747267200 on 362866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 490072 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.0 and -$1.0.