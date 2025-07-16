Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARIS) was $22.22 for the day, down -3.52% from the previous closing price of $23.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ARIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

On January 08, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 1,000,000 shares for $27.70 per share. The transaction valued at 27,700,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L sold 1,000,000 shares of ARIS for $27,700,000 on Mar 17 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.70 per share. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $27.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARIS now has a Market Capitalization of 1313981824 and an Enterprise Value of 1629281152. As of this moment, Aris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.6 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.574.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARIS is 1.69, which has changed by 0.35710073 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARIS has reached a high of $33.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.77%.

Shares Statistics:

ARIS traded an average of 745.29K shares per day over the past three months and 740960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.10M. Insiders hold about 7.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARIS as of 1749772800 were 3650281 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1747267200 on 2921012. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3650281 and a Short% of Float of 11.57.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.455, ARIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019756839

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.5M to a low estimate of $116.46M. As of the current estimate, Aris Water Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $101.12MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.07M. There is a high estimate of $124.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.31M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.44MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $512.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555.92M and the low estimate is $494.99M.