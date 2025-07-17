Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) was $3.49 for the day, down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. AVIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.94 and its Current Ratio is at 19.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 13, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $6.88 from $2 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’24 when BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 359,606 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,023,475 led to the insider holds 451,897 shares of the business.

Franklin Berger bought 359,606 shares of AVIR for $1,023,475 on Dec 10 ’24. On Sep 17 ’24, another insider, Sommadossi Jean-Pierre, who serves as the President, CEO, and Chairman of the company, sold 33,941 shares for $4.05 each. As a result, the insider received 137,318 and left with 5,890,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVIR now has a Market Capitalization of 298672480 and an Enterprise Value of -115904888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVIR is 0.25, which has changed by -0.020833313 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $4.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.86%.

Shares Statistics:

AVIR traded an average of 443.82K shares per day over the past three months and 388190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.36M. Insiders hold about 18.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.38% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of 1749772800 were 3319297 with a Short Ratio of 8.58, compared to 1747267200 on 3244483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3319297 and a Short% of Float of 4.8699997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0