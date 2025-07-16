Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Beyond Inc (BYON) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) was $7.01 for the day, down -7.40% from the previous closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.31 million shares were traded. BYON stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BYON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when LEMONIS MARCUS bought 19,193 shares for $5.03 per share. The transaction valued at 96,541 led to the insider holds 456,151 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS bought 71,428 shares of BYON for $499,996 on Oct 28 ’24. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD now owns 436,958 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Oct 27 ’24, another insider, LEMONIS MARCUS, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of the company, bought 156,985 shares for $6.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,994 and bolstered with 365,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYON now has a Market Capitalization of 404333312 and an Enterprise Value of 314288672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.253 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.098.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BYON is 2.75, which has changed by -0.4881677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BYON has reached a high of $15.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24%.

Shares Statistics:

BYON traded an average of 2.71M shares per day over the past three months and 2707600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.73M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.17% stake in the company. Shares short for BYON as of 1749772800 were 8533982 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1747267200 on 8526216. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8533982 and a Short% of Float of 14.940000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Beyond Inc (BYON) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.6M to a low estimate of $220.21M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Inc’s year-ago sales were $398.1MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.68M. There is a high estimate of $311.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.12M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $903.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $930.5M.