Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Through Ratios

The closing price of Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) was $0.35 for the day, down -7.60% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.9 million shares were traded. CYCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.396 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3459.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYCU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCU now has a Market Capitalization of 10895312 and an Enterprise Value of 16292658. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.936 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.134.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYCU is 0.64, which has changed by -0.8880597 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCU has reached a high of $68.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.35%.

Shares Statistics:

CYCU traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 4339450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.45M. Insiders hold about 73.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCU as of 1749772800 were 1651948 with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 1747267200 on 2039744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1651948 and a Short% of Float of 5.7800002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

  • CYCU, CYCU stock, Cycurion Inc, NASDAQ:CYCU

