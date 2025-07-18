Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Through Ratios

The closing price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) was $2.87 for the day, up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $2.8. In other words, the price has increased by $2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. EJH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9963 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EJH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.00 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 10543949 and an Enterprise Value of -130440320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.603 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EJH is 0.98, which has changed by -0.99563503 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $775.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.01%.

Shares Statistics:

EJH traded an average of 612.70K shares per day over the past three months and 212230 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.27% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of 1749772800 were 181612 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1747267200 on 10996. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 181612 and a Short% of Float of 4.95.

