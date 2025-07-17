Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) was $1.62 for the day, down -4.71% from the previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. GANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5251.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GANX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 06, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 ’24 when Mack Gene bought 14,400 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 14,544 led to the insider holds 14,400 shares of the business.

Islam Khalid bought 50,000 shares of GANX for $49,940 on Aug 09 ’24. The Executive Chairman now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GANX now has a Market Capitalization of 48511872 and an Enterprise Value of 44740512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GANX is 0.13, which has changed by 0.4307692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GANX has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.08%.

Shares Statistics:

GANX traded an average of 284.87K shares per day over the past three months and 302580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.48M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.39% stake in the company. Shares short for GANX as of 1749772800 were 232307 with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 1747267200 on 290186. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 232307 and a Short% of Float of 0.8099999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0