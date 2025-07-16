Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) was $3.08 for the day, down -4.35% from the previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.66 million shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On February 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 23 ’25 when JAB Indulgence B.V. sold 694,445 shares for $4.32 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,002 led to the insider holds 74,190,990 shares of the business.

Riad Sherif bought 40,994 shares of DNUT for $219,832 on Mar 17 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Riad Sherif, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNUT now has a Market Capitalization of 526064000 and an Enterprise Value of 1964531968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.229 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.743.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNUT is 1.29, which has changed by -0.7083334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.35%.

Shares Statistics:

DNUT traded an average of 4.76M shares per day over the past three months and 4433120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.03M. Insiders hold about 49.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.62% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of 1749772800 were 25535792 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1747267200 on 24511987. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25535792 and a Short% of Float of 27.85.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, DNUT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04347826

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $400M to a low estimate of $374M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc’s year-ago sales were $438.81MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.42M. There is a high estimate of $385M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.49B.