Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS) Through Ratios

The closing price of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: NUS) was $8.28 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $8.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.47 million shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $43 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when WOODBURY EDWINA D sold 4,532 shares for $8.44 per share. The transaction valued at 38,250 led to the insider holds 42,947 shares of the business.

Battle Emma S. sold 4,532 shares of NUS for $38,250 on Jun 02 ’25. The Director now owns 31,006 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, WOODBURY EDWINA D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,532 shares for $8.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUS now has a Market Capitalization of 409139616 and an Enterprise Value of 509071808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.303 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUS is 0.88, which has changed by -0.193097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68%.

Shares Statistics:

NUS traded an average of 575.75K shares per day over the past three months and 499670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.46M. Insiders hold about 3.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of 1749772800 were 1716620 with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1747267200 on 2088548. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1716620 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, NUS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028469749The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62.