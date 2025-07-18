Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) was $2.55 for the day, up 2.82% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has increased by $2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.21 and its Current Ratio is at 6.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $3.70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Buss Jessica E bought 12,975 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 24,996 led to the insider holds 46,446 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 305454304 and an Enterprise Value of 137149664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.761 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPRO is 1.91, which has changed by -0.62178516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.00%.

Shares Statistics:

LPRO traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1087690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.39M. Insiders hold about 9.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of 1749772800 were 3271582 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1747267200 on 3807102. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3271582 and a Short% of Float of 2.75.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0