Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Through Ratios

The closing price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) was $2.31 for the day, down -4.15% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72.

On March 27, 2024, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’24 when KENYON LAWRENCE A bought 5,000 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 28,446 led to the insider holds 5,946 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTLK now has a Market Capitalization of 98992048 and an Enterprise Value of 79470912.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OTLK is 0.24, which has changed by -0.7483731 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.04%.

Shares Statistics:

OTLK traded an average of 722.44K shares per day over the past three months and 938060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.43M. Insiders hold about 38.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.57% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of 1749772800 were 2739054 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1747267200 on 3153047. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2739054 and a Short% of Float of 7.829999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

