Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ: PLRZ) was $0.97 for the day, down -7.66% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. PLRZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9661.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLRZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.16 and its Current Ratio is at 10.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRZ now has a Market Capitalization of 5166349 and an Enterprise Value of -2541602.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRZ has reached a high of $1200.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -93.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -99.48%.

Shares Statistics:

PLRZ traded an average of 4.89M shares per day over the past three months and 182230 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRZ as of 1749772800 were 847269 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 190696. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 847269 and a Short% of Float of 15.9.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0