Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding ProKidney Corp (PROK) Through Ratios

The closing price of ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) was $3.37 for the day, down -8.67% from the previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34.33 million shares were traded. PROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PROK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.96 and its Current Ratio is at 10.96.

On September 10, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Weber Darin J. sold 103,480 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 312,510 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DARIN J WEBER bought 103,480 shares of PROK for $62,761 on Jul 08 ’25. On Apr 22 ’25, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, bought 387,393 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 276,366 and bolstered with 73,842,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PROK now has a Market Capitalization of 1654700288 and an Enterprise Value of 1120099328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3224.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3660.455 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PROK is 1.44, which has changed by 0.5311203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 189.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.01%.

Shares Statistics:

PROK traded an average of 12.04M shares per day over the past three months and 67484730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.29M. Insiders hold about 27.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.58% stake in the company. Shares short for PROK as of 1749772800 were 16799156 with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 1747267200 on 15942724. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16799156 and a Short% of Float of 18.490000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.79.