Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Xencor Inc (XNCR) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) was $8.83 for the day, up 4.62% from the previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has increased by $4.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. XNCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XNCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.89 and its Current Ratio is at 5.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On December 12, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 02, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Montgomery Alan Bruce sold 2,215 shares for $9.22 per share. The transaction valued at 20,422 led to the insider holds 20,611 shares of the business.

GUSTAFSON KURT A sold 2,993 shares of XNCR for $27,595 on Jun 16 ’25. The Director now owns 20,183 shares after completing the transaction at $9.22 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,173 shares for $9.22 each. As a result, the insider received 29,255 and left with 18,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XNCR now has a Market Capitalization of 628438144 and an Enterprise Value of 312039136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.453 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XNCR is 0.88, which has changed by -0.56681347 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XNCR has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.36%.

Shares Statistics:

XNCR traded an average of 890.25K shares per day over the past three months and 653150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.77M. Insiders hold about 6.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.51% stake in the company. Shares short for XNCR as of 1749772800 were 8635058 with a Short Ratio of 9.44, compared to 1747267200 on 8811891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8635058 and a Short% of Float of 17.34.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0