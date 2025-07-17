Financial Metrics Unveiled: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at $13.39 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $13.26. In other words, the price has increased by $0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.185.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on December 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $13 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 30, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.75 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Maroney Dawn Christine sold 30,000 shares for $13.44 per share. The transaction valued at 403,347 led to the insider holds 2,042,899 shares of the business.

KAO JOHN E sold 180,000 shares of ALHC for $2,413,800 on Jul 10 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,553,100 shares after completing the transaction at $13.41 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, KAO JOHN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $14.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,302,849 and left with 1,733,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2649117952 and an Enterprise Value of 2620630016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.873 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.271.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALHC is 1.17, which has changed by 0.35764945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $21.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALHC traded on average about 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3247200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 197.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.13M. Insiders hold about 33.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of 1749772800 were 10130059 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 8888253. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10130059 and a Short% of Float of 7.89.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $960.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $965M to a low estimate of $955.3M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc’s year-ago sales were $681.29MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $956.15M. There is a high estimate of $966.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $947.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.63B.