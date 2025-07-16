Financial Metrics Unveiled: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) closed at $3.23 in the last session, down -3.87% from day before closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.225.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On May 02, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On January 22, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 22, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when COGHILL CLINT D bought 150,000 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 550,500 led to the insider holds 3,154,347 shares of the business.

Dulany Eric Edward sold 5,500 shares of AMPY for $20,083 on Jun 23 ’25. The insider now owns 29,117 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, Dulany Eric Edward, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $3.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPY now has a Market Capitalization of 130287216. As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPY is 0.48, which has changed by -0.5422343 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.77%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPY traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 760700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.59M. Insiders hold about 11.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.34% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of 1749772800 were 2125572 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1747267200 on 1809047. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2125572 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1584057600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-08-04 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.