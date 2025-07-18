Financial Metrics Unveiled: Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) closed at $1.08 in the last session, up 3.85% from day before closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.5 million shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BITF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.58 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On December 04, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 90,110,912 shares for $1.08 per share.

MALON INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS COR bought 100,000 shares of BITF for $217,120 on Nov 07 ’24. On Oct 15 ’24, another insider, MALON INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS COR, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 600438976 and an Enterprise Value of 454261120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.169 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BITF is 3.80, which has changed by -0.6363636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BITF traded on average about 17.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25829510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 553.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 492.45M. Insiders hold about 11.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.36% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of 1749772800 were 44072284 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1747267200 on 52099320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44072284 and a Short% of Float of 8.2100004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

