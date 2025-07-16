Financial Metrics Unveiled: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $9.39 in the last session, down -4.18% from day before closing price of $9.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.32.

On January 07, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

On December 05, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $13.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on December 05, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when JACKSON LAWRENCE V bought 34,495 shares for $7.68 per share.

Hafner Patrick M sold 9,555 shares of BLMN for $79,498 on Mar 04 ’25. The EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.32 per share. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Spanos Mike, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 118,000 shares for $8.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,018,340 and bolstered with 118,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 798726592 and an Enterprise Value of 2867643136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.729 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.965.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLMN is 1.31, which has changed by -0.4725511 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $21.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLMN traded on average about 2.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2566130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.15M. Insiders hold about 2.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.88% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of 1749772800 were 9284211 with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1747267200 on 8387437. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9284211 and a Short% of Float of 14.879999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.78, which was 0.87 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08877551The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.