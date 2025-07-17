Financial Metrics Unveiled: Bunge Global SA (BG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) closed at $73.0 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $74.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.33 million shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $95 from $115 previously.

On August 01, 2024, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $114.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BG now has a Market Capitalization of 14601240576 and an Enterprise Value of 15583031296. As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.304 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BG is 0.65, which has changed by -0.32677978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $114.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BG traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2204070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.63M. Insiders hold about 17.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.99% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of 1749772800 were 3965946 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1747267200 on 4387241. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3965946 and a Short% of Float of 3.9800000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BG is 2.74, which was 2.738 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036895297The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.