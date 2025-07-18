Financial Metrics Unveiled: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. CRBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7935.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRBU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.63 and its Current Ratio is at 7.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 03, 2024, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $13 previously.

On October 31, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 31, 2023, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Haurwitz Rachel E. bought 20,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 20,400 led to the insider holds 3,369,395 shares of the business.

MCCLUNG BARBARA G sold 3,564 shares of CRBU for $4,811 on Feb 21 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 443,502 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Khan Ruhi Ahmad, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,564 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider received 4,811 and left with 66,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBU now has a Market Capitalization of 170198416 and an Enterprise Value of -65055200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.559 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.421.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRBU is 2.49, which has changed by -0.37728935 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRBU traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1494360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.97M. Insiders hold about 12.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of 1749772800 were 10953629 with a Short Ratio of 4.44, compared to 1747267200 on 9494724. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10953629 and a Short% of Float of 12.34.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.99M