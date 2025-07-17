Financial Metrics Unveiled: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) closed at $13.64 in the last session, up 1.94% from day before closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has increased by $1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. EWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EWTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.99 and its Current Ratio is at 20.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On April 30, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on April 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Russell Alan J sold 1,551 shares for $16.45 per share. The transaction valued at 25,520 led to the insider holds 18,521 shares of the business.

MOORE JOHN R sold 1,930 shares of EWTX for $31,757 on May 02 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 6,531 shares after completing the transaction at $16.45 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, KOCH KEVIN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,276 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider received 70,358 and left with 20,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1434928000 and an Enterprise Value of 947345920.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EWTX is 0.26, which has changed by -0.37252253 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $38.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EWTX traded on average about 973.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.09M. Insiders hold about 26.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.45% stake in the company. Shares short for EWTX as of 1749772800 were 12531401 with a Short Ratio of 13.00, compared to 1747267200 on 12677158. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12531401 and a Short% of Float of 13.98.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0