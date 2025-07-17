Financial Metrics Unveiled: Hologic, Inc (HOLX)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) closed at $63.86 in the last session, up 0.95% from day before closing price of $63.26. In other words, the price has increased by $0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. HOLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.435.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Madaus Martin D bought 5,445 shares for $55.24 per share. The transaction valued at 300,760 led to the insider holds 5,445 shares of the business.

Mitchell Essex D sold 24,856 shares of HOLX for $1,897,482 on Dec 04 ’24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 27,957 shares after completing the transaction at $76.34 per share. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, Mitchell Essex D, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 24,856 shares for $76.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOLX now has a Market Capitalization of 14230881280 and an Enterprise Value of 15425896448. As of this moment, Hologic,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.831 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.318.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOLX is 0.49, which has changed by -0.1763956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has reached a high of $84.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOLX traded on average about 3.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1903980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.86M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.27% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLX as of 1749772800 were 5034180 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1747267200 on 7256365. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5034180 and a Short% of Float of 2.98.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

