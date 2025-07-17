Financial Metrics Unveiled: Knowles Corp (KN)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) closed at $17.62 in the last session, up 0.57% from day before closing price of $17.52. In other words, the price has increased by $0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On February 14, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Cabrera Raymond D. sold 5,545 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 95,653 led to the insider holds 111,286 shares of the business.

Cabrera Raymond D. bought 5,545 shares of KN for $95,634 on May 15 ’25. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, PERNA ROBERT J, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,009 shares for $17.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KN now has a Market Capitalization of 1532499584 and an Enterprise Value of 1640400128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.034.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KN is 1.44, which has changed by -0.072530866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KN traded on average about 622.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.56M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.91% stake in the company. Shares short for KN as of 1749772800 were 2937714 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1747267200 on 3089835. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2937714 and a Short% of Float of 4.9799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0