Financial Metrics Unveiled: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) closed at $1.35 in the last session, up 4.65% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.75 million shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Leerink Partners on March 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On June 17, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 30, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on April 30, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’24 when COATS LONNEL bought 300,000 shares for $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 490290272 and an Enterprise Value of 254881440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.166 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LXRX is 1.16, which has changed by -0.47085202 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXRX traded on average about 4.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4274700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 363.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.00M. Insiders hold about 51.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of 1749772800 were 37564916 with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 1747267200 on 43028675. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37564916 and a Short% of Float of 28.910000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0