Financial Metrics Unveiled: Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

The price of Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) closed at $31.79 in the last session, up 17.22% from day before closing price of $27.12. In other words, the price has increased by $17.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.77 million shares were traded. NEGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.6.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Galkin Vladimir bought 111,111 shares for $29.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,284,700 led to the insider holds 2,555,555 shares of the business.

Galkin Vladimir bought 222,222 shares of NEGG for $9,141,745 on Jul 14 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,444,444 shares after completing the transaction at $41.14 per share. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Galkin Vladimir, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 57,920 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,260,918 and bolstered with 2,222,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEGG now has a Market Capitalization of 619205632 and an Enterprise Value of 293069120. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.237 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEGG is 3.03, which has changed by 0.6614679 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEGG has reached a high of $56.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEGG traded on average about 709.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 951840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.22M. Insiders hold about 98.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.44% stake in the company. Shares short for NEGG as of 1749772800 were 360982 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1747267200 on 151590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 360982 and a Short% of Float of 1.94.

Dividends & Splits

