Financial Metrics Unveiled: Penumbra Inc (PEN)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) closed at $236.41 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $239.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. PEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.68 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on March 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320.

On January 21, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $305.

On December 17, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $275.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 17, 2024, with a $275 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Elsesser Adam sold 15,985 shares for $243.75 per share. The transaction valued at 3,896,344 led to the insider holds 134,432 shares of the business.

ADAM ELSESSER bought 15,985 shares of PEN for $3,896,329 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Roberts Johanna, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 600 shares for $252.70 each. As a result, the insider received 151,622 and left with 66,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEN now has a Market Capitalization of 9155189760 and an Enterprise Value of 9780044800. As of this moment, Penumbra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 221.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.886 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.377.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEN is 0.41, which has changed by 0.21636593 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $310.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEN traded on average about 510.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 363580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.52M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of 1749772800 were 1521978 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1747267200 on 1510993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1521978 and a Short% of Float of 5.510000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 18.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Penumbra Inc (PEN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.0 and $3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.53 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $327.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330M to a low estimate of $325.5M. As of the current estimate, Penumbra Inc’s year-ago sales were $299.4MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.78M. There is a high estimate of $344.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.52B.