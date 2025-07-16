Financial Metrics Unveiled: Revvity Inc (RVTY)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) closed at $95.9 in the last session, down -2.61% from day before closing price of $98.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. RVTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On January 10, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $138.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when McMurry-Heath Michelle sold 600 shares for $92.17 per share. The transaction valued at 55,299 led to the insider holds 4,833 shares of the business.

McMurry-Heath Michelle bought 600 shares of RVTY for $55,299 on May 29 ’25. On Feb 06 ’25, another insider, McMurry-Heath Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,970 shares for $119.49 each. As a result, the insider received 235,395 and left with 3,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVTY now has a Market Capitalization of 11303733248 and an Enterprise Value of 13588098048. As of this moment, Revvity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.906 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.266.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVTY is 0.92, which has changed by -0.1295085 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVTY has reached a high of $129.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVTY traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 912210 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.37M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.28% stake in the company. Shares short for RVTY as of 1749772800 were 5631404 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1747267200 on 5201191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5631404 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RVTY is 0.28, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0028435057The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.22. The current Payout Ratio is 11.63% for RVTY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1752796800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-06-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.