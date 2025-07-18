Financial Metrics Unveiled: Stardust Power Inc (SDST)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) closed at $0.42 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.59 million shares were traded. SDST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4051.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.11 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 21, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On October 29, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 29, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when DEVASPER UDAYCHANDRA sold 160,450 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 29,780 led to the insider holds 598,655 shares of the business.

CORTEGOSO PABLO sold 173,610 shares of SDST for $32,309 on Jun 20 ’25. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 5,006,616 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, PUJARI ROSHEN, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 9,350 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,958 and left with 8,901,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDST now has a Market Capitalization of 35653692 and an Enterprise Value of 16594185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SDST is 0.11, which has changed by -0.9525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SDST has reached a high of $28.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDST traded on average about 9.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43801230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.20M. Insiders hold about 50.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.03% stake in the company. Shares short for SDST as of 1749772800 were 260124 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1747267200 on 288784. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 260124 and a Short% of Float of 0.9599999499999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0