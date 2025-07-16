Financial Metrics Unveiled: Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ: TZUP) closed at $11.82 in the last session, down -7.08% from day before closing price of $12.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. TZUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.455.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TZUP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.36 and its Current Ratio is at 3.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when STEELE ROBERT A sold 2,500,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,250,000 led to the insider holds 604,780 shares of the business.

STEELE ROBERT A sold 2,500,000 shares of TZUP for $1,250,000 on Jul 07 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 602,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Mar 18 ’25, another insider, Dietrich Isaac, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $3.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,862 and bolstered with 25,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TZUP now has a Market Capitalization of 114390648 and an Enterprise Value of 65065208. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 133604.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.138.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TZUP has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.82%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TZUP traded on average about 273.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 698890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.47M. Insiders hold about 43.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.05% stake in the company. Shares short for TZUP as of 1749772800 were 237407 with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 1747267200 on 150923. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 237407 and a Short% of Float of 5.3100000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0