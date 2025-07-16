Financial Snapshot: Analyzing AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) was $19.88 for the day, down -3.82% from the previous closing price of $20.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.875.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

On October 07, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $48.

On December 06, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $85.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 06, 2023, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 512 shares for $23.50 per share.

WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 40,000 shares of AMN for $1,069,600 on Mar 17 ’25. On Nov 02 ’24, another insider, Knudson Jeffrey R, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 2,461 shares for $36.90 each. As a result, the insider received 90,811 and left with 37,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 759429888 and an Enterprise Value of 1772628096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.621 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMN is 0.11, which has changed by -0.6327945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $70.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.22%.

Shares Statistics:

AMN traded an average of 772.21K shares per day over the past three months and 606750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.99M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.76% stake in the company. Shares short for AMN as of 1749772800 were 4369075 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1747267200 on 4396869. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4369075 and a Short% of Float of 16.059999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $658.63M to a low estimate of $647.1M. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s year-ago sales were $740.68MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.74M. There is a high estimate of $662.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $626.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.62B.