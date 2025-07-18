Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) was $24.11 for the day, up 12.72% from the previous closing price of $21.39. In other words, the price has increased by $12.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.7986.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when D’Annunzio Marc sold 559 shares for $18.21 per share. The transaction valued at 10,179 led to the insider holds 69,248 shares of the business.

Main Andrew A sold 14,440 shares of BKKT for $262,952 on Jul 15 ’25. The Co-CEO & President now owns 431,963 shares after completing the transaction at $18.21 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Alexander Karen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 671 shares for $18.21 each. As a result, the insider received 12,219 and left with 69,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 168035376 and an Enterprise Value of 129634808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.035 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.699.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKKT is 5.20, which has changed by -0.19035089 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $37.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.54%.

Shares Statistics:

BKKT traded an average of 492.53K shares per day over the past three months and 772500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.35M. Insiders hold about 23.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.07% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of 1749772800 were 1418695 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1747267200 on 1452188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1418695 and a Short% of Float of 24.759999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0