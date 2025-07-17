Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) was $3.33 for the day, down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2799.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAK now has a Market Capitalization of 1397640960 and an Enterprise Value of 59002843136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.754.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAK is 1.70, which has changed by -0.53038675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.95%.

Shares Statistics:

BAK traded an average of 934.21K shares per day over the past three months and 1354350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.20M. Shares short for BAK as of 1749772800 were 2936360 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1747267200 on 2266959. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2936360 and a Short% of Float of 3.09.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0