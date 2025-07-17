Financial Snapshot: Analyzing CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) was $92.6 for the day, down -3.44% from the previous closing price of $95.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Underperform to Sector Perform on April 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Menzel Susan L sold 10,000 shares for $100.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,300 led to the insider holds 87,923 shares of the business.

Menzel Susan L bought 10,000 shares of CF for $1,002,300 on Jun 20 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Malik Ashraf K, who serves as the Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn of the company, sold 5,498 shares for $99.95 each. As a result, the insider received 549,535 and left with 14,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 15002125312 and an Enterprise Value of 19311923200. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.151 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.934.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CF is 0.92, which has changed by 0.3307377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $104.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

CF traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 2371060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.78M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.62% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of 1749772800 were 8179359 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1747267200 on 9634726. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8179359 and a Short% of Float of 5.9799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.0, CF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020855056The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 29.67% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1747267200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-06-18 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.