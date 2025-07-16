Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) was $12.8 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $13.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.7301.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 17, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On June 12, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On July 25, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on July 25, 2024, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Wilks Matthew bought 13,040 shares for $14.15 per share. The transaction valued at 184,509 led to the insider holds 157,390 shares of the business.

Wilks Matthew bought 402 shares of FTK for $6,026 on May 15 ’25. The Director now owns 157,792 shares after completing the transaction at $14.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Wilks Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 103,514 shares for $12.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,266,784 and bolstered with 144,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTK now has a Market Capitalization of 382106880 and an Enterprise Value of 439780960. As of this moment, Flotek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.177 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.739.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTK is 1.34, which has changed by 1.8443496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $16.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.95%.

Shares Statistics:

FTK traded an average of 542.43K shares per day over the past three months and 628710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.69M. Insiders hold about 54.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.43% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of 1749772800 were 1232703 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1747267200 on 1185731. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1232703 and a Short% of Float of 8.870000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0