Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s Key Ratio Metrics

The closing price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) was $10.1 for the day, up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has increased by $1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.2131 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUPV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On December 12, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 ’24 when Jacques Patrick Supervielle bought 5,615 shares for $7.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 896097216 and an Enterprise Value of 29398700032. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.037.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPV is 1.66, which has changed by 0.58028615 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.57%.

Shares Statistics:

SUPV traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 961710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Shares short for SUPV as of 1749772800 were 2011034 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1747267200 on 1941426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2011034 and a Short% of Float of 3.64.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.2370224The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

