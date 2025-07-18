Financial Snapshot: Analyzing MP Materials Corporation (MP)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) was $60.26 for the day, up 2.92% from the previous closing price of $58.55. In other words, the price has increased by $2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41.92 million shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.58 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Hoops Elliot Dean sold 6,338 shares for $31.94 per share. The transaction valued at 202,464 led to the insider holds 6,337 shares of the business.

Hoops Elliot Dean bought 6,338 shares of MP for $202,209 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Hoops Elliot Dean, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,523 shares for $36.37 each. As a result, the insider received 200,872 and left with 69,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 9849858048 and an Enterprise Value of 5612048896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.984 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MP is 2.23, which has changed by 2.1753926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $62.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.24%.

Shares Statistics:

MP traded an average of 12.87M shares per day over the past three months and 19489500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.66M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.72% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of 1749772800 were 30915283 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1747267200 on 26932297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30915283 and a Short% of Float of 20.879998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.1M to a low estimate of $30M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.26MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.55M. There is a high estimate of $97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.85MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590M and the low estimate is $346M.