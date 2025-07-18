Financial Snapshot: Analyzing MP Materials Corporation (MP)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) was $60.26 for the day, up 2.92% from the previous closing price of $58.55. In other words, the price has increased by $2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41.92 million shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.58 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Hoops Elliot Dean sold 6,338 shares for $31.94 per share. The transaction valued at 202,464 led to the insider holds 6,337 shares of the business.

Hoops Elliot Dean bought 6,338 shares of MP for $202,209 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Hoops Elliot Dean, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,523 shares for $36.37 each. As a result, the insider received 200,872 and left with 69,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 9849858048 and an Enterprise Value of 5612048896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.984 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MP is 2.23, which has changed by 2.1753926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $62.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.24%.

Shares Statistics:

MP traded an average of 12.87M shares per day over the past three months and 19489500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.66M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.72% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of 1749772800 were 30915283 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1747267200 on 26932297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30915283 and a Short% of Float of 20.879998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.1M to a low estimate of $30M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.26MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.55M. There is a high estimate of $97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.85MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590M and the low estimate is $346M.

  • MP, MP Materials Corporation, MP stock, NYSE:MP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.