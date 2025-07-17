Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) was $19.21 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $19.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. PWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PWP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17.

On January 09, 2024, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when STEEL ROBERT K sold 28,214 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 529,012 led to the insider holds 98,772 shares of the business.

ROBERT STEEL bought 28,214 shares of PWP for $528,948 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, STEEL ROBERT K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 73,107 shares for $17.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,296,187 and left with 250,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWP now has a Market Capitalization of 1698344448 and an Enterprise Value of 1767406976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.789.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PWP is 1.66, which has changed by 0.08105147 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PWP has reached a high of $27.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.96%.

Shares Statistics:

PWP traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1146420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.53M. Insiders hold about 6.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.87% stake in the company. Shares short for PWP as of 1749772800 were 3450358 with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1747267200 on 3285270. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3450358 and a Short% of Float of 6.260000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, PWP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014644351

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.84M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, Perella Weinberg Partners’s year-ago sales were $272MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.12M. There is a high estimate of $240M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $952.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $919.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.04MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B.