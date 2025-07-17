Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Power Integrations Inc (POWI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) was $53.7 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $54.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POWI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.02 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 07, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $70.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Under Perform to Market Perform on February 26, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when WALKER CLIFFORD sold 1,088 shares for $50.89 per share. The transaction valued at 55,365 led to the insider holds 141,765 shares of the business.

NAYYAR SANDEEP sold 1,929 shares of POWI for $98,160 on Apr 02 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 107,357 shares after completing the transaction at $50.89 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, Jain Gagan, who serves as the VP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 402 shares for $50.89 each. As a result, the insider received 20,456 and left with 20,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWI now has a Market Capitalization of 3022789120 and an Enterprise Value of 2857332992. As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.602 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POWI is 1.31, which has changed by -0.2778486 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $79.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

POWI traded an average of 505.14K shares per day over the past three months and 379740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.04M. Insiders hold about 2.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.33% stake in the company. Shares short for POWI as of 1749772800 were 2716490 with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1747267200 on 3618789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2716490 and a Short% of Float of 6.6199996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, POWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015171138The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.9. The current Payout Ratio is 143.57% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1748563200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-08-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.