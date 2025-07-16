Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Rallybio Corp (RLYB)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB) was $0.41 for the day, down -1.43% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.43 million shares were traded. RLYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4009.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLYB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.68 and its Current Ratio is at 14.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLYB now has a Market Capitalization of 17228196 and an Enterprise Value of -40313480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -47.539 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLYB is -1.16, which has changed by -0.7103448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLYB has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.25%.

Shares Statistics:

RLYB traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 16029330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.88M. Insiders hold about 52.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.12% stake in the company. Shares short for RLYB as of 1749772800 were 330040 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1747267200 on 356942. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 330040 and a Short% of Float of 0.98.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Rallybio Corp (RLYB) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636k